SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Shares Down 1.5%

SBI Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)’s stock price was down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.69 and last traded at $20.84, approximately 740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SBI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 4.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10.

SBI Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking, banking, nonlife insurance and short-term small-amount insurance, and housing loan services; and credit card, leasing, remittance, peer-to-peer lending, and other services, as well as foreign-exchange market participant services.

