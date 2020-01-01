SafeInsure (SINS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $260,209.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $260,209.00 and $200,386.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00778793 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006262 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001399 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000416 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000084 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 4,152,751 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

