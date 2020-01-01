SafeCoin Price Up 21.5% This Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $690,960.00 and $170.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00061041 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00039738 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00581129 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00235006 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00086073 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001808 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.