S4FE (S4F) Achieves Market Cap of $7.73 Million

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One S4FE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. S4FE has a total market cap of $7.73 million and approximately $4,881.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, S4FE has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00191483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.18 or 0.01360777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024868 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00120838 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About S4FE

S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,333,572 tokens. S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 . The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io

Buying and Selling S4FE

S4FE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase S4FE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

