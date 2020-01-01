Ruff Reaches One Day Volume of $908,250.00 (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, Ruff has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Ruff has a total market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $908,250.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruff token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00191396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.03 or 0.01370704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024791 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120832 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

