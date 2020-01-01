RouletteToken (RLT) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

RouletteToken (CURRENCY:RLT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One RouletteToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, RouletteToken has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. RouletteToken has a market capitalization of $5,727.00 and $174.00 worth of RouletteToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01366983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00123708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RouletteToken’s total supply is 11,318,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,318,097 tokens. RouletteToken’s official Twitter account is @SmartPlayTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RouletteToken is smartplay.tech . The Reddit community for RouletteToken is /r/smartplaytech and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RouletteToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RouletteToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RouletteToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RouletteToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

