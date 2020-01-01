Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Shares Gap Down to $15.99

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.90, but opened at $15.99. Rite Aid shares last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 16,155,892 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RAD. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rite Aid from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rite Aid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market cap of $848.99 million, a PE ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 1.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,626,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,035,000 after buying an additional 48,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rite Aid by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,978,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 889,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rite Aid by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,712 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Rite Aid by 523.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 638,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 536,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLS Diversified Asset Management LP bought a new position in Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,114,000. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)
Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.
Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.