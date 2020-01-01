Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Shares Gap Down to $15.99

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.90, but opened at $15.99. Rite Aid shares last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 16,155,892 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RAD. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rite Aid from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rite Aid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market cap of $848.99 million, a PE ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 1.67.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,626,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,035,000 after buying an additional 48,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rite Aid by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,978,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 889,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rite Aid by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,712 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Rite Aid by 523.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 638,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 536,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLS Diversified Asset Management LP bought a new position in Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,114,000. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

