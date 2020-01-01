Reviewing Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) & AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) and AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Affiliated Managers Group and AssetMark Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group 1 4 1 0 2.00 AssetMark Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60

Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus target price of $97.15, suggesting a potential upside of 14.64%. AssetMark Financial has a consensus target price of $29.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.79%. Given Affiliated Managers Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Affiliated Managers Group is more favorable than AssetMark Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Affiliated Managers Group and AssetMark Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group $2.38 billion 1.76 $243.60 million $14.50 5.84 AssetMark Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Affiliated Managers Group has higher revenue and earnings than AssetMark Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Affiliated Managers Group and AssetMark Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group -7.03% 17.83% 8.74% AssetMark Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Affiliated Managers Group beats AssetMark Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. It offers an integrated technology platform that allows advisers to do research and portfolio analysis, create proposals, open and maintain accounts, implement investments, and meet reporting obligations; delivers its platform and solutions through people who get to know the company's clients; and provides curated platform of investment options. The company also offers mutual funds to clients of financial advisers; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; and record-keeper and third-party administrator services for retirement products. It serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of AssetMark Holdings LLC.

