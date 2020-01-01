ReddCoin (RDD) Price Up 16% This Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 16% higher against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bisq, BiteBTC and Bleutrade. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $19.85 million and $59,230.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00059532 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00043533 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00577503 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00232680 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00085247 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001788 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Crex24, Upbit, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, C-Patex, Bittrex and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.