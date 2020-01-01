RED (RED) Price Down 16% This Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One RED token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. Over the last week, RED has traded 16% lower against the dollar. RED has a market cap of $190,917.00 and $10,573.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00581374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011303 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010996 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 189% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000228 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.