Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ: GLAD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/1/2020 – Gladstone Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

12/24/2019 – Gladstone Capital was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2019 – Gladstone Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/11/2019 – Gladstone Capital was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/6/2019 – Gladstone Capital was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

12/4/2019 – Gladstone Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/2/2019 – Gladstone Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/25/2019 – Gladstone Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/23/2019 – Gladstone Capital was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/19/2019 – Gladstone Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/15/2019 – Gladstone Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of GLAD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 313,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,033. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 million. Equities analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,899 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

