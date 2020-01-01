RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

RDS-A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of RDS-A in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of RDS-A from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ABN Amro downgraded shares of RDS-A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of RDS-A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDS-A traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,240 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average of $60.69.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

