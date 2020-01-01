Radium Price Tops $0.42 (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. Radium has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $199.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radium coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00005747 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Radium has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Radium

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,916,657 coins and its circulating supply is 3,902,632 coins. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org . Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

