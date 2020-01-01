Quark Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Quark has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, FreiExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 261,975,867 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, FreiExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

