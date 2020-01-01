qiibee Achieves Market Capitalization of $672,794.00 (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. qiibee has a total market cap of $672,794.00 and $318.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One qiibee token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper and Binance DEX. In the last week, qiibee has traded 52.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00191217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.04 or 0.01360515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120857 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

qiibee Token Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 585,030,050 tokens. qiibee’s official website is qiibee.com . qiibee’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . qiibee’s official message board is blog.qiibee.com

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

