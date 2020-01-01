Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.77 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $23.42 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.39) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Profound Medicl an industry rank of 59 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medicl in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of PROF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.95. 9,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,950. Profound Medicl has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

Profound Medicl Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

