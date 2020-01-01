Profile Utility Token Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Allcoin, Coinrail and LBank. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $49,617.00 and approximately $4,904.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058733 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00085942 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000899 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00072216 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,207.13 or 1.00210200 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, LBank, Allcoin, Coinrail and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

