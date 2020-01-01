Prime-XI (PXI) Market Cap Tops $3,176.00

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Prime-XI has a total market cap of $3,176.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prime-XI coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, Prime-XI has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Prime-XI Coin Profile

Prime-XI (CRYPTO:PXI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. The official website for Prime-XI is primexi.com . Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Prime-XI Coin Trading

Prime-XI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prime-XI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prime-XI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

