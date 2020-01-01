PlayGame (PXG) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One PlayGame token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, PlayGame has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $202,357.00 and approximately $1,191.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00189781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.86 or 0.01366009 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00123570 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 937,053,478 tokens. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.