PlayCoin [ERC20] Price Tops $0.0052 on Top Exchanges (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and $721,409.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013825 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00191199 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.54 or 0.01374034 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000622 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025545 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00124161 BTC.
- Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.
PlayCoin [ERC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.
