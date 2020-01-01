Pinkcoin Price Tops $0.0014 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $566,498.00 and $56.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, SouthXchange, Cryptohub and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00043508 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00572799 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000207 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001276 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 439,514,499 coins and its circulating supply is 414,254,063 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Cryptohub and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.