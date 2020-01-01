Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,168,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after buying an additional 80,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,011,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 364,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,691.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 179,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 159,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 22,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.62. 1,246,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,277. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $182.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.02% and a negative net margin of 107.24%. On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

