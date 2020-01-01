PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

A number of research firms have commented on PFSW. Lake Street Capital raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of PFSweb in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of PFSweb in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFSW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 40,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,169. PFSweb has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a market cap of $75.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.03.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $67.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.09 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PFSweb will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in PFSweb during the third quarter worth $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of PFSweb by 31.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

