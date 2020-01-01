Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Perrigo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Get Perrigo alerts:

PRGO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.66. 777,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.99. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.45. Perrigo has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $57.50.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $100,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,546.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $126,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,313.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,774 shares of company stock valued at $347,865. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Perrigo by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,911,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,572,000 after purchasing an additional 819,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,099,000 after purchasing an additional 571,800 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in Perrigo by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,375,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,782,000 after purchasing an additional 160,873 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Perrigo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,529,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its holdings in Perrigo by 72.1% during the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 905,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,125,000 after purchasing an additional 379,381 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.