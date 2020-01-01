Pan Orient Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Shares Down 5.1%

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) shares fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, 30,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 34,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Pan Orient Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Pan Orient Energy alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.