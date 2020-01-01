Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PD. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pagerduty from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.93.

Shares of Pagerduty stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.36. Pagerduty has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.12 million. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. Pagerduty’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pagerduty will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven Chung sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,305,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,687 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,268,176.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,740,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,033,883.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,936 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Pagerduty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the second quarter worth $70,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the second quarter worth $85,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

