PAC Global Market Capitalization Tops $1.66 Million (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 73.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $16,724.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Sistemkoin, BiteBTC and TOPBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013247 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, P2PB2B, TOPBTC, CoinExchange, YoBit, Sistemkoin, Graviex, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

