Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.84

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.84 and traded as high as $6.00. Orbit International shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.08.

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Orbit International had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

Orbit International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORBT)

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

