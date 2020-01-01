OneRoot Network Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One OneRoot Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.06 or 0.06035644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029811 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036432 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001910 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001213 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

RNT is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

