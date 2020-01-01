Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Shares Up 5.3%

Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.45 and last traded at $32.45, 112,409 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 93,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.82.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ODT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $947.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.83.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.19. As a group, equities analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

