Oak Investment Partners Xii L Sells 17,600 Shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) Stock

Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) major shareholder Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $71,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oak Investment Partners Xii L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 2,219 shares of Leaf Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $8,898.19.

On Friday, December 20th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 8,354 shares of Leaf Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $36,256.36.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 58,000 shares of Leaf Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $233,160.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 950 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $3,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 8,558 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $34,659.90.

On Monday, December 9th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 10,864 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $43,673.28.

On Friday, December 6th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 5,229 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $20,916.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 824 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $3,337.20.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 6,500 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $27,495.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 17,500 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $74,725.00.

Leaf Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. 49,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,462. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $9.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Leaf Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leaf Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Leaf Group by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leaf Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leaf Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

