NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.18

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.18 and traded as high as $6.26. NY MTG TR INC/SH shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 1,800,102 shares changing hands.

NYMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 112.90 and a current ratio of 112.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.74.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 75,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,676,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 365,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 44,137 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 161,570 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

