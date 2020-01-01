NuBits (USNBT) Market Capitalization Hits $463,498.00

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. NuBits has a total market cap of $463,498.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NuBits has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One NuBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0422 or 0.00000583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, SouthXchange and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NuBits alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01366983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00123708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.