Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.
Shares of NECB traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. 2,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55.
Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile
See Also: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.