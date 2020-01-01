No BS Crypto Trading Down 5.1% This Week (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One No BS Crypto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, CoinEx and Stocks.Exchange. No BS Crypto has a market cap of $43,649.00 and $87,365.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00191199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.54 or 0.01374034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00124161 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

No BS Crypto Profile

No BS Crypto’s launch date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,464,200 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto . No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BitForex and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

