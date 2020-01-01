Nexus (NXS) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Nexus has a market cap of $11.23 million and $101,177.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Nexus

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Binance, Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

