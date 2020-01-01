New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.63

New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.63 and traded as high as $13.74. New Mountain Finance shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 12,584 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut New Mountain Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 10.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.55%.

In other New Mountain Finance news, major shareholder Robert Hamwee purchased 22,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.28 per share, with a total value of $757,519.44. Also, Director Rome G. Arnold III acquired 6,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. Insiders purchased a total of 428,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,145,059 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,947,000 after purchasing an additional 475,629 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 465.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1,465.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 289,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 271,100 shares in the last quarter. 32.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile (NYSE:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

