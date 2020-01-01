New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Earning Very Negative News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about New Home (NYSE:NWHM) has trended very negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. New Home earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the construction company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NWHM traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,562. New Home has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.62 million during the quarter. New Home had a positive return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 3.13%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of New Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

