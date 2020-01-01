Neutral Dollar Hits One Day Trading Volume of $36,305.00 (NUSD)

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neutral Dollar has a total market cap of $81,370.00 and approximately $36,305.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00013937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutral Dollar alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $429.06 or 0.05973392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029868 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036424 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001918 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001216 BTC.

About Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject . Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com . Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutral Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutral Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.