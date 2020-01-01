Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Shares Up 4.5%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF)’s stock price was up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.50, approximately 300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25.

About Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF)

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

