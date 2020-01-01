Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Price Up 37.7%

Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC)’s share price rose 37.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $5.41, approximately 20,511,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 48,291% from the average daily volume of 42,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

NVCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on shares of Neovasc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neovasc Inc will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Neovasc by 72.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neovasc during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Neovasc by 325.3% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,809,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,678,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

About Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

