NEM Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.98 Million (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, NEM has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. NEM has a total market capitalization of $291.69 million and $5.98 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinTiger, LiteBit.eu and Zaif.

NEM Coin Profile

NEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEM is nem.io.

NEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Bitbns, B2BX, Coinsuper, Poloniex, Cryptomate, Upbit, Livecoin, HitBTC, Iquant, Huobi, Zaif, Coinbe, Liquid, Koineks, CoinTiger, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Binance, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Crex24, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, Kryptono, Cryptopia, Indodax, OKEx, BTC Trade UA, COSS and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

