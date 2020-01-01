Nebulas Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $18.56 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00004952 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Neraex, Gate.io and BCEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.76 or 0.06011173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000466 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029870 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036299 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001907 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

NAS is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 70,922,411 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank, Allcoin, Gate.io, Binance, Neraex, BCEX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

