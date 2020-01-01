NavCoin Market Cap Hits $6.10 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. NavCoin has a total market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $152,538.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0910 or 0.00001256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Binance. During the last seven days, NavCoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004297 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009106 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00052976 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,026,037 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Binance, Poloniex, Upbit and cfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

