Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Trading 7.7% Higher

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.08, 648,574 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 43% from the average session volume of 452,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

MBIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $156.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Mustang Bio Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 26,635 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 41,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

