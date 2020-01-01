Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mustang Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mustang Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.06.

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 57.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the period. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

