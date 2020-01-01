MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Shares Down 1.7%

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €254.60 ($296.05) and last traded at €254.60 ($296.05), 72,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 178,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at €259.00 ($301.16).

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTX. HSBC set a €255.00 ($296.51) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($302.33) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €295.00 ($343.02) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €281.00 ($326.74) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €235.38 ($273.69).

The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €249.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €234.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

