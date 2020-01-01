Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Get Mosaic alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Mosaic by 19.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,643,000 after buying an additional 3,296,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mosaic by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,103,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,120,000 after buying an additional 521,591 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Mosaic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,172,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,539,000 after buying an additional 90,566 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 73,897.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,286,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,339,000 after buying an additional 6,277,546 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 25.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,062,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,696,000 after buying an additional 819,204 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,509,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,887. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.51. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $33.91.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mosaic will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.