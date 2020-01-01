Mithril Ore (MORE) Market Cap Hits $152,620.00

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. Mithril Ore has a market cap of $152,620.00 and approximately $509.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mithril Ore has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Mithril Ore token can currently be bought for $11.80 or 0.00163524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril Ore alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00052226 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00335475 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013788 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003476 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015191 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Mithril Ore Token Profile

Mithril Ore (CRYPTO:MORE) is a token. Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,935 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril Ore is www.mithrilore.io

Buying and Selling Mithril Ore

Mithril Ore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril Ore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril Ore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril Ore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.