Mindexcoin (MIC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,347.00

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Mindexcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Token Store and Mercatox. Mindexcoin has a total market capitalization of $359,664.00 and $1,347.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mindexcoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00189777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.83 or 0.01366639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00123541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mindexcoin Token Profile

Mindexcoin launched on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com . Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

